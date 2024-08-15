Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,002.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,002 ($12.79) and last traded at GBX 1,008 ($12.87), with a volume of 40109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,014 ($12.95).

Victrex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,891.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,125.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,237.98.

Insider Activity at Victrex

In related news, insider Ros Rivaz bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,395.81). In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.92) per share, for a total transaction of £98,100 ($125,255.36). Also, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,395.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 16,950 shares of company stock worth $19,143,000 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

