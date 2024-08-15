Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 2.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.75 and last traded at $56.90. Approximately 587,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,720,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,671 shares of company stock worth $8,896,805 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 81,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.