Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.70. 216,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 970,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $952.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after buying an additional 615,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,780,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 167.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 469,804 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

