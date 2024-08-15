Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.18 and last traded at $29.26. 302,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,290,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,575,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

