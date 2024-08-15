Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

VSH stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. Vishay Intertechnology's quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

