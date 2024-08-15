Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading Up 29.5%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report) was up 29.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 28,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Vital Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$23.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company holds interest in the Gull Lake and Pennant projects located in the SW Saskatchewan area; Sullivan Lake and Baxter Lake projects located in the East Central Alberta area; the Pembina property and the Ante Creek property located in the West Central Alberta area; and Lampman and Steelman projects located in the SE Saskatchewan.

