Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $30.60. 941,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vital Farms has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VITL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $464,239.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,354,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,341,984.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,550 shares of company stock worth $7,118,840. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 651.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428,382 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 230,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 161,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after buying an additional 214,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vital Farms by 242.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 62,325 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

