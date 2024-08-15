Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52), Zacks reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 502.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Vuzix Stock Performance

VUZI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 2,289,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,630. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Vuzix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.