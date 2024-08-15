Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52), Zacks reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 502.48% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Vuzix Trading Down 9.6 %

VUZI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 2,289,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

