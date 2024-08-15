WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Up 31.0% in July

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WaFd stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Shares of WaFd stock remained flat at $16.50 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
