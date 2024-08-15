Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

WMT traded up $4.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,060,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,547,551. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $589.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,704,000 after purchasing an additional 644,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

