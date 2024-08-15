Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $663.7 billion-$670.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.5 billion. Walmart also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.35-2.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.99.

Walmart stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

