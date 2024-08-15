Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.14 and last traded at $67.30. Approximately 7,621,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 17,271,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.99.

Walmart Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

