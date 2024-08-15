Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.51-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.25-4.25% yr/yr to $166.03-167.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.05 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.430 EPS.

NYSE WMT opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.99.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

