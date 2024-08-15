Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 2.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.35 and last traded at $88.35. 3,089,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,629,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $4,425,000. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 120.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 55,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,586,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $157,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 240,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 156,194 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

