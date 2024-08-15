Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00035168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,165,129 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

