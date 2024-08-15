Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 19.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.28.

WCN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.91. 154,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.37. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

