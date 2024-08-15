Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 19.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.28.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.7 %

WCN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.91. 154,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.37. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

