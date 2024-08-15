Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

PGY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $869.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 6.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $183,643.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,499 shares of company stock valued at $565,108 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 763,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 83,913 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

