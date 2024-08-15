Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 45,644 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of UMB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 37.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $940,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,796 shares in the company, valued at $23,975,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,846 shares of company stock worth $2,785,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,819. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $105.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.