Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.23. The company had a trading volume of 373,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,173. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $223.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

