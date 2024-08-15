Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.41.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,080. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

