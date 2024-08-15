Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,512 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dover were worth $19,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1,414.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 4.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Dover by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.91. The company had a trading volume of 534,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,942. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

