Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $14.81 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.26% of Timken worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.91. 478,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

