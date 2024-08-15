Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.99 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $34,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $249,884,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $541.82. 857,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.69 and its 200-day moving average is $521.17.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

