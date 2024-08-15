Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $39.33 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $39,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,398. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $185.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.48.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.