Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,073.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,073.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,811,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DBX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. 2,743,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,933. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.