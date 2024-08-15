Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $23,728,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,638,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $101.37. 165,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.45. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

