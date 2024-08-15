Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $61.74 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 270,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,735,000. Analog Devices makes up 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $8.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.67. 5,196,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,336. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

