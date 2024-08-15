Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,536 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 406.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MGY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,855. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

