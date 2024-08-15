Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $14,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2,952.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 75,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 73,432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1,193.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in OSI Systems by 271.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $368,569.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,697,893.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,541 shares of company stock worth $7,382,349 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.58. 118,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,918. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

