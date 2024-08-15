Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALKS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 1,599,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,299. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

