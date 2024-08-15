Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 2,993 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSFree Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $45,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $498.97. 1,731,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

