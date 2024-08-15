Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,055 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Marriott International worth $41,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $34,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.90. 1,725,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,141. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.42 and a 200 day moving average of $240.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

