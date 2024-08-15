Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 35,603 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,603 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,817,000 after buying an additional 65,966 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after buying an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.95. 1,925,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

