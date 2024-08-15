Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 50,528 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,528 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $67,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,070,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,684 shares of company stock worth $14,288,863 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $8.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.12. 1,708,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,396. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

