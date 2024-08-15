Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 78,326 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,326 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

