Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,409 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in YETI by 571.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $41.95. 1,355,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

View Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.