Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 152.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $13,730,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,912. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. UBS Group upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

