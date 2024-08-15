Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,815,000 after acquiring an additional 781,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $27,237,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

