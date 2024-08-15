Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

EOD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 179,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

