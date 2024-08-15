Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $575.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $492.65 on Monday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95. The company has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

