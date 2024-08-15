West Paces Advisors Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CVX traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.82. 6,302,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

