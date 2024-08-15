West Paces Advisors Inc. Buys 99 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $556.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $547.41 and a 200 day moving average of $526.13. The company has a market capitalization of $479.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

