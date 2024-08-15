Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 90,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 111,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.