Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

WAB traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.70 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.16.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.