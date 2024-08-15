Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Cut by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.09. 4,092,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WY

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.