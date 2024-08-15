WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $325.00

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.15), with a volume of 2750000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

WH Ireland Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.08.

WH Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides investment management solutions and financial advisory services to retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.