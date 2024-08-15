Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of WHLRP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
