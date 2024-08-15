Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 463,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,052,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

