William Blair Initiates Coverage on Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRRO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. 19,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,006. Korro Bio has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $97.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Korro Bio will post -9.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korro Bio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,090,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the second quarter valued at about $649,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

